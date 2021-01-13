NEWARK — The state’s assisted living communities watched as nursing homes, first responders and other frontline workers got COVID-19 vaccines ahead of them, and they grew concerned.
So much so that the executive director of an association representing some 300 New York adult care facilities issued a recent oped arguing that their residents and workers needed to be a higher priority when it came to the coveted vaccines.
After all, they argued, these residential facilities house some of New York’s most vulnerable populations.
“The frustration is that, initially, assisted living (facilities) were expected to be at the top,” said Chris Vitale, operator of the Terrace at Newark on Route 88.
The Centers for Disease Control “didn’t make a distinction” between assisted living, enriched housing and skilled nursing, he explained.
However, it appears progress is being made on protecting both residents and staffs at assisted living sites, at least in this region.
Vaccinations for a virus that has ravaged countless adult care facilities across the country were held last Thursday at the Terrace at Newark. Ashton Place in Clifton Springs got them a few days later.
Vitale said he was told that the Terrace was the first assisted living community in New York state to get its staff and residents their first round of vaccinations. Followup sessions for the second doses are planned, and a few staff members who were not vaccinated Thursday will be getting them in another clinic coming up soon.
Vitale said the vaccines were administered by their pharmacy, HealthDirect.
He noted that CVS and Walgreens were identified as other possible vaccine providers under a federal program. Terrace and other long-term care facilities were urged to sign up in late September and October, months before the vaccine was made available.
“I made a decision to sign up with everyone,” Vitale said, adding he followed up with daily calls.
The urgency was real, he said.
“Every day is a day that these people are at risk,” he said. “You cannot hermetically seal a facility.”
Vitale said The Terrace has done as much as it can to protect the residents, from installing new air filters in its HVAC system to things as simple as opening the doors each day to air out the building. Residents have been eating in their rooms as opposed to daily gatherings to help reduce transmission risks. Visitations, when finally allowed by the state, have been controlled, with the residents and family all wearing masks, sitting six feet apart and only for a maximum of 30 minutes.
Terrace has had no COVID-19 cases, which Vitale also attributes in part to his staff, whom he said have taken great sacrifices in their personal lives to help protect the people they work with.
“I just want to acknowledge the incredible effort on the part of my staff,” he said.
However, Vitale takes no pride in Terrace being the first assisted living community to get the vaccine because he wants all vulnerable people protected.
“The fact that I was the first to get it isn’t good,” he said. “We’re caring for the most at-risk population in the country.”
The vaccinations went well, Vitale reported, with no residents or staff suffering adverse reactions. He was vaccinated as well and had only minor muscle pain in the arm where the shot was received, not unlike a flu vaccine.
At Ashton Place, Executive Director Kevin Christiano said the “timing of our clinic is relatively appropriate given that our priority falls just below SNFs (skilled nursing facilities). The information we had … implied that vaccine distribution timelines were going to be unpredictable or tentative at best. Knowing this at the outset, our staff prepared our residents and the facility as much as possible for our on-site vaccine clinics all while continuing to prioritize our infection control practices and policies.”
That vaccine distribution finally happened. The facility had its first clinic on Monday.
Meanwhile, in Geneva, Walgreens Pharmacy will be administering the first vaccine doses at Seneca Lake Terrace on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to staff and residents, said Sheri Steele, chief marketing officer and director of business development at Premier Senior Living, which operates the facility on County Road 6.
She said Walgreens will return on Feb. 10 to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.