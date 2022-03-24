CANANDAIGUA — The George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum concludes its 10th season Sunday with a ride into the cosmos — and what it all means for Planet Earth.
University of Rochester Astrophysics Professor and best-selling author Adam Frank will present “The 10,000 Light Year View,” his perspective on climate change, the human future, and the possibilities of extraterrestrial life. The program begins at 4 p.m. in the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center.
A self-described “evangelist for science,” Frank brings boyish excitement and scientific rigor in equal measure to the epic questions that confront our human species, impact the other species on earth, and which can be illuminated in the galaxies beyond.
“Of course we changed the climate,” Frank said. “The laws of thermodynamics demand there has to be planetary feedback from using all the energy required for civilization building. (But) human beings are not a virus on the planet. We triggered climate change by mistake as part of our success as a species. (My bet is) we ain’t the first to run into this wall.
“With so many planets in the cosmos, it’s possible, and even likely, we’re not the first civilization to drive its planet into climate change. Are we smart enough now to make the right choices?”
Frank is a leader in the visioning of interstellar space and why our dreams and understandings about it are critical to the future of humans. His computational research group at the U of R has developed advanced supercomputer tools for studying how stars form and how planets evolve. His current work focuses on the search for “techno signatures” of other exo-civilizations, and on climate change and the “Astrobiology of the Anthropocene.”
Evan Dawson, a Friend of the Forum who has interviewed Frank frequently on his own radio program, “Connections,” will serve as moderator. As always, audience questions will be collected for Frank’s responses.
Individual tickets are priced at $25. Visit FHPAC.org or call (585) 412-6043 for ticket information and purchases. Visit the Canandaigua Forum website at gmeforum.org or call (585) 313-8443 for a link to tickets and more information on past programs.
Although Gov. Hochul relaxed indoor mask mandates as of Feb. 10, the Forum is encouraging all attendees to wear a mask throughout the program.