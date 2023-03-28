PHELPS/MANCHESTER — Ontario County sheriff's deputies and state police had at least two people in custody following a high-speed chase that started in the village of Phelps and resulted in a crash near Exit 43 of the state Thruway in Manchester.
According to 911 dispatches, the incident started shortly after 11:30 a.m. when police responded to a reported accident in Phelps. Police said two vehicles sped away from the scene and were going west on Route 96 at speeds estimated near 90 mph.
Police said the drivers of the vehicles were passing each other at high speeds as they went into the town of Manchester on Route 96. One or both of the vehicles crashed on Route 21 near the Thruway exit.
One of the vehicles was possibly stolen in Seneca Falls, according to dispatches.
Deputies and state police converged on the area near the Thruway exit, with police reporting that at least two people got out of a vehicle or vehicles and fled on foot. At least one was caught with the aid of a police K-9.