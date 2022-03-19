GENEVA — A city police sergeant has lodged a human rights complaint against the city and police department, claiming he was discriminated against and ostracized over bouts of depression that go back two years.
Patrick Nolin, a 17-year veteran of the department, filed the complaint in late September with the state Division of Human Rights. He supplied the complaint paperwork by email following a recent interview at the Times.
“Mental health is a hot topic everywhere,” Nolin said. “In law enforcement, agencies struggle internally to recognize the issue in their own ranks.”
There was a telephone conference on the complaint in late January that included Nolin, police Chief Mike Passalacqua, and a human rights specialist with the division’s Rochester office. Julia Day, regional director of that office, issued a statement earlier this week. It read: “After investigation, the division has determined that it has jurisdiction in this matter and that probable cause exists to believe that the respondent has engaged in or is engaging in the unlawful discriminatory practice complained of.”
Day said the matter is recommended for a public hearing at a time to be determined.
The Times emailed Passalacqua and interim City Manager Jen Slywka after Nolin was interviewed. They emailed a lengthy response a week later that included Frank Miller, an attorney representing the city.
“In responding, please allow us to begin by stating that it is not our custom or practice to comment upon personnel matters,” the letter states. “However, because we believe that some of the claims that Mr. Nolin had made are grossly unfair and misstate and misrepresent the facts as they actually exist, we feel an obligation to address those claims by Mr. Nolin.”
Nolin alleges the following acts of discrimination in his complaint:
• From March to July 2020, he was on sick leave related to a diagnosis of major depressive order. While out of work during that time, he said an unknown person placed a job application for a local pizza shop in his work mailbox.
Nolin said he notified Passalacqua, who said he would look into it.
“However, upon speaking with him on the matter on April 26, 2021, he never investigated the matter,” Nolin wrote. “He stated that he could not conduct an investigation and interview all departmental staff about it. Yet, in other employee harassment investigations all departmental staff have been interviewed.”
In their response, Passalacqua and Slywka said the job application in Nolin’s mailbox was there for several months and from a pizza shop that frequently delivers to the public safety building. They added that the mailboxes are in an open area, accessible to anyone.
“There are no surveillance cameras, nor is there any other way to verify who put that document in his mailbox or when it was placed there,” the response says. “Chief (Passalacqua) did have a conversation with senior administrators regarding the matter and for reasons noted felt it would be very difficult to prove/disprove.”
Passalacqua and Slywka added that the pizza shop was looking for employees during the time due to Covid-19.
“It is widely understood that many of the officers have high school-age children who might benefit from an opportunity to work for a local business establishment,” the response says. “There was no indication that the employment application was placed in Mr. Nolin’s mailbox for purposes of some discriminatory act directed at him. Further, there was no evidence that he was the only person to receive one.”
Nolin disputed that answer, saying most officers don’t have children of that age and those that do live out of town.
• In April 2020, Nolin said he found a printout of a cartoon character from the movie “Inside Out” tacked to the bulletin board behind his computer. He said the character, called Sadness, is associated with depression.
Nolin added that his desk is in an office with co-workers, and somewhat in view of other employees.
“This openly discloses that I have depression,” he said.
Nolin said he went to Passalacqua the next day but claims the incident was not investigated in an official capacity.
“The most recent incident had caused me to feel uncomfortable in the workplace. It has exacerbated my major depressive disorder even more,” Nolin said in the complaint. “In police work, ‘outing’ an officer with a mental health disorder results in a magnified stigma compared to the general population. I feel a total distrust of my employer and that the matter is not important.”
“There are days that I don’t even want to show up to work. I feel that it’s a form of passive-aggressive bullying and nobody is being held accountable for actions,” he added. “I am also fearful of the potential for retaliation and mistreatment by my employer for filing this complaint.”
In their response, Passalacqua and Slykwa said it took some time to determine precisely what the photograph was.
“We did not understand what the photo was until it was explained to us by Mr. Nolin. However, the desks of the sergeants are in an area which is frequented by various staff, since it is an unlocked office. It was unknown who placed that photo there or what the purpose of it was,” they said. “It is exceedingly difficult to endeavor to investigate such a claim. Again, this was another verbal conversation about the photo, but it was never noted by Mr. Nolin that he wanted an investigation into the matter. There are no surveillance cameras in the area where the desks are, and no way to definitively prove/disprove how the photo was placed at that sergeant’s desk.”
In his complaint, Nolin said in addition to those incidents, he feels a group associated with the GPD known as Geneva Police “WAGS” (Wive and Girlfriends) also has learned of information.
“This group creates care packages to officers in the department,” he said. “On more than one occasion I have not received a care package from this group. It may possibly be from the association with department members gossiping about me or just generally excluded from the group because of disability status.”
Nolin said he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last November, has put in his retirement papers, and has applied for disability. While his diagnosis and condition are not part of the human rights complaint, he also is at odds with the city over health and insurance benefits.