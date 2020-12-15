GENEVA — The Athena Award for Continuing Education Association is seeking donations for its 2021 scholarship fund.
The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship was created 11 years ago to support the women of the Finger Lakes. It has helped 14 women achieve their goals through the generosity of local businesses and individuals. It helps women develop their capacity for leadership in the local community by pursuing additional education. The impact of these scholarships on the lives of their recipients has been significant, as their achievements in the fields of education, healthcare, and the law remain in local workplaces.
Donations assist women in eastern Ontario, Seneca, and Yates and counties. The A.C.E. scholarship committee’s fundraising goal is $7,500.
The scholarship will be awarded to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International program: excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to her community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.
To donate electronically, visit athenaace.org/donate. The Athena A.C.E. Association is an approved 501©(3) organization, making all contributions tax deductible. Make checks payable to Athena A.C.E. and mail them to Athena A.C.E. Association, P.O. Box 744, Geneva 14456.