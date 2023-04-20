The Athena A.C.E. (Award for Continuing Education) Association is seeking applicants for their 2023 scholarship.
Applications are due June 1.
The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship is available to women over 25 years old who live in Seneca, Yates, or eastern Ontario counties, and who will be enrolled in an educational program by Sept. 30 of this year. Scholarship money can be used for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees, licenses or certifications of any kind, TASC programs, childcare, transportation, and laptop, printer and program materials, etc. The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship supports women seeking additional education to achieve their goals, and will be awarded to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International program: excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to her community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.
To apply, visit athenaace.org/apply. Applications can be emailed to AthenaACEA@gmail.com, or mailed to Athena A.C.E. Association, PO Box 744, Geneva, NY 14456.