GENEVA — ATLYS, a classically trained, crossover string quartet made up of four women, collaborated with fourth- and fifth-graders at North Street School virtually last month as part of the Geneva Music Festival’s outreach efforts. The program culminated in virtual performances during which the students added their percussion to ATLYS’ strings.
Videos of those performances are now available on the Geneva Music Festival’s YouTube Channel.
“I’m always grateful to the GMF artists who make time to work with the youngest members of our community,” Festival Director Geoffrey Herd said. “They help us fulfill one of the most important aspects of our mission, and it’s always a rewarding experience for the artists and community members alike.”
ATLYS first visited North Street School in May 2019 and had been invited back for 2020. With pandemic shutdowns and ongoing limitations, ATLYS revised its plans so it could still work with the children.
In collaboration with general music teacher Laurie Williams, the quartet managed to see 18 sections of the fourth- and fifth-graders, by way of virtual visits, over the course of six days. They presented information about the joy of performing music and playing string instruments such as theirs. In addition, every fourth- and fifth-grader was given a role in a collaborative performance with ATLYS, using percussion instruments.
“The students really enjoyed learning about ATLYS and having the opportunity to perform alongside them through the magic of video,” Williams said.
The final fourth-grade video, “ATLYS: ‘Unsquare Dance,’ A Virtual Performance with North Street School’s Fourth Grade,” can be viewed at https://youtu.be/KJLbOzx9Eso.
“ATLYS: ‘Señorita’, A Virtual Performance with North Street School’s Fifth Grade” is available to view at https://youtu.be/KJLbOzx9Eso.
The Geneva Music Festival will celebrate its first decade in 2021. Visit www.genevamusicfestival.com for information as plans for this year’s festivities are finalized.