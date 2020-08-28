GENEVA — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many public events, and the city’s well-attended 9/11 remembrance ceremony is among the latest to be affected.
The Friday ceremony near Long Pier on the shores of Seneca Lake will be limited this year to participants and honorees because of COVID-19 restrictions, said City Clerk Lori Guinan.
However, the ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m., will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, she noted.
This will be the 18th year the city has held a remembrance for those who died in the attacks, as well as honoring those who responded that day in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The first remembrance, in 2002, was held on the first anniversary of the attacks.
For more information about the event, contact Guinan at (315) 719-1940.