SENECA FALLS — The attorney for Waterloo Container and Waterloo property owner Dixie Lemmon says New York state should deny an application from Seneca Meadows Inc. to expand upward.
Waterloo Container is across the road from the landfill on Route 414, while Lemmon’s home on North Road is virtually surrounded by SMI-owned land.
In a letter to state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, attorney Doug Zamelis of Cooperstown listed several reasons the application should be denied.
SMI is seeking DEC approval to expand another 47 acres into an infill area of the old Tantalo portion of the landfill. The expansion, if approved, would extend the life of the facility until 2040 based on the current limit of 6,000 tons per day.
The current permit expires Dec. 31, 2025, and the Seneca Falls Town Board passed Local Law 3-2016, requiring the landfill to close by the end of 2025.
“This correspondence presents proof that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is either unwilling or unable to regulate Seneca Meadows Inc.’s solid waste management facility in the celebrated Birthplace of Women’s Rights, Seneca Falls,” Zamelis wrote, “and the residents of Seneca County have been and continue to be deprived of their right to clean air and water and to a healthful environment in violation of Article I, Section 19, of the New York State Constitution.”
He added that, “In light of ongoing violations of the Environmental Conservation Law and regulations and because of continued non-compliance with its Part 360 solid waste management facility permit, your department must deny the pending request of Seneca Meadows Inc. to modify its Part 360 permit to allow it to operate beyond the current closure date of December 31, 2025.”
Zamelis focused on odor issues in his letter to Seggos, noting that the DEC renewed SMI’s Part 360 permit for eight years in 2017, rather than the 10 years requested, and imposed seven new special conditions that address an ongoing and steady stream of complaints from residents that odors from SMI’s waste operation “were unreasonably interfering with the comfortable enjoyment of their life and property on a regular basis.”
Zamelis said he used the state’s Freedom of Information Law to obtain thousands of odor investigation checklist reports prepared by SMI employees in response to citizen complaints lodged via its telephone hotline and then filed with the DEC Region 8 staff in Avon.
From February 2018 through November 2021, he said SMI employees responded to and confirmed citizen odor complains approximately 452 times.
“In other words, even after DEC modified SMI’s permit in 2017 to include seven new odor control conditions, SMI’s operations continued to emit odors which unreasonably interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property by Seneca Falls and Waterloo businesses on an ongoing, regular and routine basis,” he told Seggos.
Zamelis submitted copies of the 452 odor complaints received under his FOIL request.
“The sheer number of these odor complaint reports, where SMI outright conceded it was the source of the odor, is absolutely staggering and confirms that the seven special conditions added in 2017 are ineffectual,” he wrote.
Zamelis said he also obtained, under another FOIL request, the daily inspection reports filed by the DEC’s on-site daily monitor at SMI. He said every report since June 19, 2018 has an item stating that odors are effectively controlled so they do not constitute a nuisance, yet they are checked as not inspected.
“Several other crucial items on the daily inspection reports are routinely checked not inspected, calling into question the monitor’s reliability and utility,” he said.
“Your department is turning a blind eye to the blatant and obvious public nuisance created by SMI and your department is shamefully complicit in allowing this ongoing public nuisance to exist and continue,” Zamelis said, adding that because of SMI’s alleged permit violations, the DEC “cannot lawfully grant SMI’s pending application to modify its Part 360 permit.”
SMI District Manager Kyle Black was given a copy of Zamelis’ letter. He did not address the odor issues raised by Zamelis directly but praised the “essential safe work the men and women at Seneca Meadows put in every day.”
“Their efforts ensure we safely meet or exceed every regulatory threshold, as well as the high standard of excellence we place on ourselves,” Black said. “Families in the Finger Lakes recognize our effort as well. Whether it’s our multi millions invested in improvements to environmental infrastructure and recycling, investing in our incredible team, hundreds of thousands in charitable contributions or providing critical resources to Seneca Falls, Waterloo and all of the Finger Lakes that help hold the line on local taxes.”
Black said SMI has worked with state and federal regulators, local communities, neighbors and the public on its “well thought out valley infill plan.” He said that plan lets SMI accomplish several positive goals, including continuing to operate safely for years to come without expanding its footprint, utilizing and enhancing the essential environmental infrastructure they have invested in, continuing to support local charities, local governments and “most importantly,” local families.