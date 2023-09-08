WATERLOO — The attorneys for two murder defendants want Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch to sanction District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, claiming Sinkiewicz caused a trial delay by turning over evidence just before it was set to begin.
While the debate wasn’t heated, an exchange between Sinkiewicz and attorneys Lawrence Kasperek and Ben Susman Wednesday afternoon in county court was adversarial. Kasperek is representing Wayne Ellison Jr., while Susman is the attorney for Christopher Kesterson.
Ellison and Kesterson face charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Sept. 30, 2022, shooting death of Texas resident William Waugh at a home on Route 96 in the town of Waterloo, near the Ontario County line. Police said Waugh, a former Waterloo resident, was in town for a wedding.
Sheriff’s investigators said animosity from a bar fight was the likely motive. The shooting happened about 30-40 minutes after the fight.
A joint trial for Ellison and Kesterson was slated to start Aug. 21, but Porsch delayed the trial after Sinkiewicz served defense attorneys with additional discovery (evidence) a few days prior. At that time, Sinkiewicz told the Times he just received the discovery himself but declined to be more specific.
“I will say it’s a big case with a lot of records, and some of the material was just generated as recently as last week in preparation for trial,” Sinkiewicz said then.
The trial is now scheduled to begin Dec. 11.
In court Wednesday, Sinkiewicz said he turned over nearly 1,100 pages of discovery to Kasperek and Susman recently, claiming much of it was information they already had.
“The bulk of the new information deals with serology (the scientific study of serum and other body fluids) and DNA that doesn’t apply to this case,” said Sinkiewicz, adding that a scientist from the state police lab in Albany did not turn over that information until recently.
However, Kasperek and Susman argued that some of the new evidence included witness statements they had not seen before.
“We believe some of this material existed previously and wasn’t turned over in a timely fashion,” Kasperek said. “This was not in good faith or due diligence.”
Kasperek also argued that the last certificate of compliance filed by Sinkiewicz was in November 2022. The certificate is filed after all relevant information in a case is turned over to the defense.
“I have not seen another one since,” Kasperek said. “Any other evidence after that should be precluded from the trial and prohibited.”
“Judge, you are duty-bound to sanction the DA,” Kasperek added. “I understand you can’t dismiss indictments in a murder case, but if this was a DWI case we would all be going home now for dinner.”
Kasperek and Susman argued that by turning over discovery on the eve of the trial, Sinkiewicz violated state Penal Law 30.30, which guarantees the right to a speedy trial. Susman added there is language in the statute calling for charges to be dismissed.
“There is an avenue for dismissing the entire indictment. I do still think that is on the table,” Susman said. “The statute calls for penalties and sanctions. My client was ready for trial and now has to sit in jail for another four months. That is patently unfair.”
“If the only sanction is to adjourn the trial, the district attorney is not going to learn to comply with the statute,” Kasperek said. “He needs to pay a price.”
Sinkiewicz told Porsch he filed a supplemental certificate of compliance on Aug. 24 — three days after the original trial date.
“The tenor of their arguments is to imply a hidden agenda and my conduct was not in good faith,” Sinkiewicz said. “There are tons of evidence in this case — 67 folders — and I provided it as quickly as possible. My intent, my aim and my goal all along was to comply with the statute. In this case, I have done that.”
While the county sheriff’s office was the lead agency in the investigation, Sinkiewicz noted that state police assisted. That help came mainly in the form of lab work in Albany, and Sinkiewicz claimed that information was just turned over recently.
“The connect in this case turned out to be a disconnect,” he said.
Porch, who admitted that turning over that much discovery just days before the trial was “kind of unusual,” indicated he was not likely to dismiss the murder charges. He said he would issue a written decision soon.
“I am not going to sit on this for a month, but I will go over it with a fine-toothed comb,” he said. “I don’t know what the sanctions will be, but I am confident there will still be a trial.”