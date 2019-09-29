GENEVA — An Auburn man who allegedly fired at least two shots late Thursday night during an incident near Geneva High School was arrested by the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Ira D. Smith, 35, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.
The incident allegedly occurred about 10:20 p.m. outside of 118 Carter Road, in the town of Geneva across from the high school. State police and Geneva police assisted the sheriff’s office in securing the scene.
Sheriff’s office Inv. Bill Wellman did not disclose the nature of the incident, but said it was not a domestic dispute. He said at least two shots were fired and no one was hurt.
Police said Smith was found at the scene with a loaded firearm. He was taken to jail for centralized arraignment.