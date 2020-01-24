JUNIUS — An Auburn woman died from injuries she suffered in a three-vehicle accident Thursday on Route 318.
The Seneca County sheriff's office said the crash occurred about 2 p.m. A vehicle driven by Marianne White, 70, of Auburn, was traveling west when it was sideswiped by an eastbound vehicle operated by Kimberly Tompkins, 59, of Phelps.
Sheriff's office Lt. Mike Schell said distracted driving played a role in the crash, as Tompkins told deputies she looked away on a curve and crossed over the center line just enough to sideswipe White's car.
"There is no indication of anything else at this point," Schell said.
The impact caused White's vehicle to veer into the eastbound lane. A vehicle driven by Angelo Mascioli, 45, of Newark, hit White's vehicle.
Junius and Magee firefighters helped extricate White and her passenger, Paul Crapo, 72, of Auburn. North Seneca Ambulance took White to Geneva General Hospital, where police said she died from her injuries.
South Seneca Ambulance transported Crapo to GGH, where he was treated for rib and chest injuries.
Mercy Flight airlifted Mascioli to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he was treated for leg and hip injuries.
Tompkins wasn't hurt, but was ticketed for failure to keep right and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. She will answer the charges in Town Court.
Deputies said all the vehicles were towed from the scene.