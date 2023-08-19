SENECA — Since 2004, Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC has paid the host town a fee for each ton of waste it accepts at the Ontario County Landfill along Routes 5&20. And, each year an outside firm conducts an audit to determine if the company pays the town what it owes.
Usually, the audit is on target, perhaps off by a few cents or dollars. For 2022, the audit showed Casella overpaid the town by $12,383.74.
The town made the adjustment in the first-quarter payment in 2023.
EnSol Inc. of Niagara Falls analyzed monthly sales revenue and waste summary tonnage reports, as well as other information provided by Casella and the town. Its findings were presented at the Aug. 15 Town Board meeting.
The report showed the landfill accepted 779,668.4 tons of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris, sludge, industrial waste, asbestos, and beneficial-use-determined materials in 2022. BUD represented 21.1% of the total.
Based on those figures, Casella paid the town $2,066,465.27 last year. The report showed the overpayment occurred in the first quarter of 2022, when $323,337.30 was owed to the town, but Casella paid $336,598.08.
The report said Casella underpaid the town $19.55 in the second quarter, $1,256.61 in the third quarter and $731.87 in the fourth quarter to reduce the final overpayment.
EnSol said acceptable municipal waste in the first quarter of 2022 was 106,443.24 tons. The second quarter saw an increase to 166,766.37 tons and the third quarter rose to 179,441.1 tons. The fourth quarter was 162,706.72.
BUD tonnage ranged from 14,142.63 tons in the first quarter to 30,640.68 tons in the fourth quarter.
The amount of waste accepted generated $29.1 million in revenue in 2022.
Since 2004, the largest amount of municipal waste handled at the landfill was 925,477 tons in 2016. The most BUD material handled was 306,590 tons in 2010.
The 389-acre landfill is permitted to handle up to 2,999 tons of waste per day. It’s current DEC permit expires in 2025, which is when the landfill is expected to reach capacity. The Seneca Town Board voted unanimously to support closing the landfill in 2025, although the county Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
Seneca has used the revenue to eliminate the town tax levy and to pay down the county tax levy for its property owners.
In other matters:
• MORATORIUM — The board approved the referral of Local Law 2-2023, establishing a moratorium on event venues in the town, to the Ontario County Planning Board for review. The town wants to be lead agency in the State Environmental Quality Review process.
• APPOINTMENTS — Trustees appointed David Patrick Jr., Jim Malyj, Jerry Hoover, Roslyn Grammar, Marissa Bournique, and Benjamin Wickham to the comprehensive plan review committee.