GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Wine Trails of Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, have launched its celebration of August as Finger Lakes Wine Month.
More than 65 wineries in the region have signed on to participate and will be flying a Finger Lakes Wine Month flag outside their tasting rooms for the entire month. They also have planned experiences and events that include music, happy hours, and access to exclusive library wines.
Find participating wineries’ events and special promotions at www.flxwinemonth.com by navigating to the “Calendar of Events,” or look through the “Perks and Highlights” to see what special offerings and promotions happening.
Participants are encouraged to post their own Finger Lakes Wine Month celebrations on social media by following and tagging @flxwinemonth and using the hashtag #flxwinemonth.