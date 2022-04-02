MACEDON — A camping stove in a garage is suspected of starting a fire that destroyed the structure and damaged a portion of an adjacent house at 1240 Westview Circle Thursday night, authorities said.
The Wayne County sheriff’s office said the homeowner stated that he was using a cooking stove to heat up oil to fry food in the garage and that he had shut off the gas before going inside to eat.
News10 NBC said the homeowner was inside eating when the fire started in the attached garage. He was able to get out of the house with only minor injuries.
High winds caused the fire to spread to the house and to a camper in the driveway.
Deputies said fire crews were able to stop the fire before it destroyed the home.
South Macedon and Macedon Center firefighters responded to the blaze and were assisted by departments from Palmyra, West Walworth, Lincoln and Farmington. Macedon Town Ambulance also responded.