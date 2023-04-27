VICTOR — In celebration of National Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, Ability Partners Foundation will hold its 13th annual Autism Awareness and Acceptance Walk April 29 at Eastview Mall.
This year, Honorary Chairs are elementary student Everly, a graduate of Happiness House preschool, and her younger sister, Ava; middle-schooler Eric, also a graduate of Happiness House; and Dan, an adult who receives therapies at the Happiness House Canandaigua. These individuals and their families are examples of the continuation of autism services and the friendships formed through Happiness House, CP Rochester, and Rochester Rehabilitation.
Free online registration for this event can be found at tinyurl.com/AAAW23. Registration the day of the walk begins at 8 a.m., and the walk commences a half-hour later. The event will include an Artists for Autism art gallery and sale, a Canandaigua Academy girls lacrosse team demonstration, pet therapy, temporary tattoos, a bake sale, free T-shirts while supplies last, and sensory-friendly activities.
Participants are encouraged to collect pledges from family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Prizes for participants who collect pledges include gift cards and a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Lite, Spiderman and Star Wars Lego sets, family excursions, and headphones.
This year’s Pacesetter Sponsors are TJ Maxx, the Edward and Verna Gerbic Family Foundation, and Nozomi Williams.
Stride Sponsors are Bill Cram Chevrolet and Relph Benefit Advisors.
Stomp Sponsors are Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Chuck and Donna Graham, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., MVP Healthcare, Prime Care Coordination, Summit Federal Credit Union, Tompkins Community Bank, and Wegmans.
Step Sponsors are PRC-Saltillo, Reliant Federal Credit Union, and Jennifer Lusk | Team RAW.
The Challenge Sponsor is AutismUp.
Board of Directors Challenge Sponsors are Jeff and Carol Baker, Paul and Tina Davidson, Eileen and Craig Gage, Mary and Mark Gearan, Christopher Harris, CPA, PLLC, Rick and Linda Hawks, Rachel Kielon, the Ossont family, Amy and Kevin Overton, Diana Smith, and Jeanie Smith.
Stroll Sponsors are Quality Carpet, Linoleum and Design Center, and Wiretek Communications.
For more information on how to participate or sponsor the Autism Awareness Walk, contact Riley Eike at 585-412-9040, ext. 1322, or reike@happinesshouse.org.