CANANDAIGUA — The 10th annual Autism Awareness Walk, held virtually this year due to COVID-19, surpassed its fundraising goal of $25,000.
The April 25 event raised funds for Happiness House in Canandaigua and Geneva, the Golisano Autism Center in Rochester, and affiliated organizations that provide services to people of all ages diagnosed with or exhibiting characteristics of autism.
"We are grateful, and I know the individuals and families we serve are grateful, that the community so generously supported this event," said Mary Walsh Boatfield, president and CEO of Happiness House. "Our dedicated employees continue to provide vital services to those in need, continuing to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those we serve every day."
The walk is usually held at Eastview Mall in Victor with close to 700 participants.
The virtual walk was broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube, with more than 1,200 people viewing. People can watch the full video broadcast at youtube.com/watch?v=t11CxcLq9Wg&feature=youtu.be.
This year’s honorary chairman was 4-year-old James Fratto of Farmington, who is in the Happiness House New Friends preschool program in Canandaigua. James was diagnosed with nonverbal autism when he was 18 months old.
He took part in the virtual walk with his parents, Liz and Matt Fratto, and brothers Jack and Sebastian. Liz Fratto is a teacher in the Midlakes school district.
The walk is an annual celebration of April’s designation as National Autism Awareness Month. The event is organized by Ability Partners Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits children and adults through three agencies — CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation.
This year’s walk included stories and videos from past honorary chairs, and videos posted live by participants who collected pledges and donations in Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Monroe counties.