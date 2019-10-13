SENECA FALLS — Town Board member Doug Avery, Democratic candidate for town supervisor, has received $3,180 in campaign contributions from 41 donors, according to his financial disclosure report filed with the state Board of Elections in July.
Avery is the only Seneca Falls candidate to file a financial report listing donors.
Avery opened his campaign with a balance of $479.21 and added $3,180 in contributions. He spent only $41.40 as of July, leaving a closing balance of $3,617.81. His expenses were to PayPal and Summit Federal Credit Union.
The largest donors to the Avery campaign were Bill Lutz, owner of Waterloo Container, who contributed $500 on July 22. Contributing $200 each were Mary McDonald of Ovid and James Porter and Rebecca Holden of Seneca Falls.
Those contributing $100 were Paul Walters of Henrico, Va.; and Joseph and Mary Gilroy, David and Jean DeLelys, Irene Ferrante, Gerald and Cynthia Ortego, Richard and Christine Paolicelli, Susan Souhan, Michael and Jill Mestan, Deborah Driscoll, Rachel Weil, David and Bobbi Stebbins, Ronald Stowell and Andrew and Barbara Reese, all of Seneca Falls.
Phillip Dressing of Seneca Falls contributed $80. Michael and Brenda Kelley of Seneca Falls contributed $75, and Valerie Venuti of Waterloo contributed $65.
Donating $50 to the Avery campaign were Kenneth and Norma Mitchell, Jeffrey and Kathryn Mooneyhan, Deborah Roper and Chester and Fran Kuplinski, all of Seneca Falls.
Other contributors gave $25 or less.
Avery’s Republican opponent, Mike Ferrara, filed an “in lieu of” statement that he will not raise or spend more than $1,000 on his campaign.