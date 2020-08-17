GENEVA — Bill Gallagher’s colleagues at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office started thinking about a scholarship in his honor shortly after his untimely death last fall.
Those plans are now taking shape, starting with an Aug. 24 chicken barbecue fundraiser. Proceeds will go toward the Lt. Bill Gallagher Do the Right Thing Memorial Award, a monetary scholarship for an Ontario County youth 16 or older who is attending school.
“Bill lived his whole life doing the right thing. He was compassionate. He was honest. He had integrity,” said sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione, who worked closely with Gallagher and considers him a mentor. “That is what we will be looking for in students and applicants — someone who stands a bit above. A youth with moral character who displays service to others.”
Gallagher had a sterling 40-year career with the sheriff’s office and also was a 44-year member of the Geneva Fire Department. He died somewhat suddenly last November at the age of 62.
Cirencione and his colleagues from the sheriff’s office Lieutenant’s Police Benevolent Association began talks on the scholarship shortly after Gallagher’s death. They organized the barbecue with Donna Schaertl, event coordinator for Back the Blue, a program of the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association.
Schaertl said Lt. Tate Colburn also was instrumental in starting the scholarship, and Gallagher’s wife Wanda has been a big part of the effort.
“Bill was a police officer and volunteer firefighter, but was most proud of his accomplishments as a husband and father,” Schaertl said. “He was a soft-spoken, detail-oriented man who always had a smile on his face.”
The barbecue, at $12 per dinner, starts at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 303 Hamilton St. in Geneva, and runs until dinners are sold out. Cirencione said almost all of the 300 presale tickets printed to date have been sold.
The scholarship will go to a youth who exhibits the same qualities Gallagher did — volunteerism, pride in his or her community, choosing the right way over the easy path, and showing up with a smile to get the job done.
Nominations will be taken throughout the year, and the award will likely be given each May. To nominate someone, email dotherightthingontariocounty@gmail.com.
Cirencione said other fundraisers will be held after the barbecue, and eventually the PBA would like the award to be an annual $500 scholarship. This year, the plan is for a $100 award and plaque to a school-aged child.
“We will take nominations from school staff, friends, and others and make the determination on a winner after consideration,” he said. “This will be opened up to all in Ontario County and we will award a child who is making a difference in their community through community service.”
Cirencione added that Gallagher’s death is still being felt by the sheriff’s office and Geneva Fire Department.
“We still have a large framed photo of Bill on the desk he used,” he said. “It’s a reminder to all of us of his devotion to this agency.”