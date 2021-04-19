PENN YAN — A scholarship fund is being started to honor a longtime Penn Yan Academy teacher who passed away last year.
The school district Board of Education approved the John Lambrosa Award at its meeting Wednesday. Lambrosa, a health teacher for 32 years before retiring in 2002, died in December.
“Many local people remember him and have fond memories of learning in his class,” Superintendent Howard Dennis said.
Lambrosa was an advocate of health and fitness, both at school and in the community. He was a weightlifting coach at PYA and a volunteer at the Penn Yan Fitness Center. In addition, he talked to Yates County Jail inmates about the dangers of substance abuse.
Lambrosa also served on the jail ministry board, wrote sports for local newspapers, and hosted an “oldies” show for radio station WFLR. He was a parks and recreation director as well.
The scholarship will go a PYA senior who is a good student, involved in community service, and plans to attend college with the goal of becoming a health teacher or guidance counselor. Lambrosa’s family and friends will give the award.
In other board matters:
• BUDGET — The board approved a $38.3 million budget for the 2021-22 school year, which includes a 1.5% tax increase. The spending plan will go to district voters May 18.
Dennis said more budget information will be sent to residents soon.
The board also discussed federal and state stimulus funds going to school districts.
“These dollars are one-time funds that have stipulations attached to them in how they can be used,” Dennis said. “The board will continue to look at the best way to utilize these funds without creating costs that will have to be incurred by the taxpayers in the future. Initially, it will reduce the amount of reserve funds necessary to balance the budget and guarantee the long-term stability of the district’s financial situation.”
• STUDENT STORY — PYA senior Molly Pullen shared her success in the New Vision Medical Careers Program, a partnership between Wayne-BOCES Finger Lakes Technical & Career Center and Finger Lakes Health. The longtime program is for college-bound students from Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties who are interested in medical careers.
Dennis said Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Superintendent Vicky Ramos also spoke to the board about opportunities for Penn Yan students in BOCES programs.