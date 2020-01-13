GENEVA — B.J.’s Wholesale Club is closing its Geneva location, the company confirmed Monday.
A corporate spokesperson expects the 3635 Berry Fields Road store to be closed by Feb. 1.
If you're a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to fltimes.com stories and e-edition on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
PLUS All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subscription!)
✓ Unlimited fltimes.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$16.61
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$99.68
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$173.71
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
GENEVA — B.J.’s Wholesale Club is closing its Geneva location, the company confirmed Monday.
A corporate spokesperson expects the 3635 Berry Fields Road store to be closed by Feb. 1.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
If you are a local producer of vegetables and fruits wondering how to sell your fresh local produce to New York institutions and schools, Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering a two-day training on Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs).
LYONS — Wayne County is accepting landowner applications for including new parcels of viable agricultural land in the existing certified Agricultural District. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors established the annual Agricultural District Open Review Period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.
If you have farmland in Seneca County that you want to remain forever in agriculture, the the Seneca County Agriculture Enhancement Board — or AEB — is now accepting pre-applications in anticipation of the 2020 round of the New York State Farmland Protection Program.