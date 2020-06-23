GENEVA — The Black Lives Matter movement shows no signs of slowing down.
While the group continues to hold regular protests, it is also mobilizing in other ways in its efforts to bring police reform to the city in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
Last Thursday, about 50 people gathered in front of Geneva’s Public Safety Building to hear from Rochester-based civil rights organizers Ashley Gantt and Iman Abid, said Jodi Dean, a Black Lives Matter Geneva spokesperson.
Dean said Gantt and Abid discussed the demands the Black Lives Matter movement is making in Rochester and “the need to build community power and the courage and tenacity that the struggle against white supremacy requires.”
Said Gantt: “Whatever you do, keep resisting. It is our responsibility to demand the world we want our children to live in.”
Dean said Gantt outlined demands driving the movement in Rochester: Provide rent relief; remove school resource officers; repeal a law restricting access to police personnel records; reduced funding for police; and “demilitarize” the agency. Dean said this includes eliminating weapons-grade ammunition such as tear gas from municipal police arsenals.
Dean said Gantt explained that the state moratorium on evictions due to the coronavirus is expiring, which Gantt said places thousands of people at risk of eviction.
According to Dean, Gantt told the crowd that funds allocated to police should be shifted to provide rent relief.
In Rochester, said Dean, the Black Lives Matter movement has achieved some of its objectives. It won demands to eliminate school resource officers, with the City Council cutting over $3 million in police funding and calling for police to be removed from schools.
Abid, regional director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo just signed the repeal of the law shielding police misconduct records from the public eye. Dean said Abid emphasized that repeal of the law is a victory that protesters made happen.
Dean said both activists emphasized the importance of holding elected officials accountable.
Gantt and Abid also touched on Rochester’s new Police Accountability Board, which Dean said is a model activists want to see implemented in Geneva.
Dean said that in response to questions from Geneva demonstrators, Gantt and Abid listed “non-negotiable” elements of any police accountability board:
• It must be civilian-led with no police or former police serving on the board.
• The board must have subpoena power and the authority to discipline officers, Dean reported.
• Its members need to be everyday people, Dean reported.
Black Lives Matter Geneva said the only member of the Geneva City Council to attend the gathering was Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra.
Salamendra said she is glad the organizers of Geneva’s movement had the opportunity to learn from what has transpired in Rochester and is optimistic “Geneva can be a model of a community that puts people’s needs over police budgets and returns power to where it belongs — with the people!”