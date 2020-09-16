ROMULUS — A Back the Blue Rally is coming to Seneca County next weekend.
The Seneca County Ride/Rally Group said it is hosting the event Sunday, Sept. 27. The ride will be staged at the Seneca Army Depot, 6471 Route 96A from 10 to 11 a.m., with the ride beginning at 11:30 a.m. The ride runs along Route 96, Route 96A and Route 414.
“Our message is non-partisan and simple: We support and appreciate those who work tirelessly to protect our homes, communities and businesses,” said the group. “We as a community are disappointed by the lack of support for the many police agencies across the state.”
The Seneca County group said it is supported by True Blue-NY Blue Line Ride & Rally.