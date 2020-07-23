Students may not know what school looks like this fall, but that’s no excuse not to be prepared.
And two Finger Lakes wireless stores are offering a free backpack giveaway Sunday afternoon to help students do just that.
From 1 to to 4 p.m., TCC (The Cellular Connection) stores in Geneva and Newark will be distributing the filled backpacks on a first come, first-served basis. The backpacks each contain a notebook, folders, pencil case, pencils, ruler and glue stick, among other things, said Evan Switzer of the Geneva store.
And perhaps for some lucky student, one of the local backpacks will contain a QR code for a $10,000 college scholarship. Five are being awarded nationwide.
Round Room LLC is the nation’s largest Verizon authorized wireless retailer and its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 filled backpacks during its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Each store is donating up to 180 backpacks, according to a press release.
The company giveaway was launched in 2013; this year will mark the donation of more than 1 million backpacks since the program’s inception.
Sunday’s distribution will be held outside and COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and mask wearing will be followed. Switzer said at the Geneva location a table and drive-through arrangement will be set up. One backpack per child will be given away, but to limit the number of people children need not be present.
“We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone, in the release. “To have been able to donate more than 1 million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”