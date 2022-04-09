CANANDAIGUA — The first backyard composting program proved popular and successful, so Ontario County is poised to offer it again in 2022.
The county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management solicited bids for providing composting bins, aerators, pails, rodent screens, and educational materials for people to convert organic waste into compost material at their residences. Bids were received from Brand Builders of New Jersey; Enviro World Corp. of Ontario, Canada; and Impact Earth of Rochester.
After analyzing the price and other factors, the recommendation to contract with Enviro World for $40,000 will be made to the county Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee at its meeting Monday afternoon.
If approved, the motion will go to the full board for a final vote later this month.
The backyard composting program is part of the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan, which was adopted in 2014.