CANANDAIGUA — Information on a proposed backyard composting program will be presented to the Planning & Environmental Quality Committee of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Monday.
The 1 p.m. committee meeting will not be open to the public because of the coronavirus restrictions.
It can be accessed by going to https://ontariocountyny.webex.com. The meeting access code number is 129 944 2090. The password is 2020. The call-in number is 1-408-418-9388.
The composting report will be given by the staff of the county’s Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Department. Staff also will give updates on recent events, the strategic plan and the result of a June 17 conference call with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The committee also will receive an update from officials from Casella Waste Systems.