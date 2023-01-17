PENN YAN — To mark Yates County’s bicentennial, Sheriff Ron Spike has issued commemorative badges to most full-time uniformed staff who interact with the community.
“The sheriff’s office looks forward to taking part in the county’s bicentennial events this year,” Spike said in a news release.
When Yates was incorporated in 1823, the first two county offices created by state officials were sheriff and county clerk.
Spike said Yates County did not have a jail in 1823, so Sheriff James P. Robinson of Middlesex had to have local inmates taken to the Ontario County Jail in Canandaigua.
Yates County’s first courthouse, built in 1824, had six jail cells but was destroyed by fire in 1834. It was suspected to have been caused by an inmate.
The county built another courthouse, near the corner of Court and Main streets that was in use until the early 2000s. The building is now used for county offices and Legislature chambers.
A new jail — separate from the courthouse — was built in 1834, near where the flagpoles are today off Liberty Street. Spike said that jail burned down as well, with an inmate convicted of arson.
A new jail was built in 1857 on the same spot, then a combined sheriff’s office/jail was built in 1904 at the corner of Liberty and Court streets.
The current public safety building at 227 Main St., across from the courtyard park, was built in 1975 at the site of the former Wagner Inn. It became the home of the sheriff’s office and jail in 1977.
The current county courthouse is on Liberty Street.