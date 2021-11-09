GENEVA — A popular restaurant expects to reopen soon following a minor fire over the weekend.
The White Springs Fire Department said it responded to a fire at Bagels & Cakes, 476 Hamilton St. Saturday night.
The department said that upon arrival, “a light haze was observed and smoke was seen coming from the structure.”
The department said the blaze was contained to the stove and cooktop area and was extinguished quickly.
Bagels & Cakes said on its Facebook page and website Sunday that it hopes to re-open Wednesday, Nov. 10.