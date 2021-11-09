Bagles and Cakes fire
Buy Now

White Spring firefighters fought a minor fire Saturday evening at Bagels and Cakes on Hamilton Street in the town of Geneva. The restaurant suffered some minor damage and hopes to reopen as early as Wednesday.

 Courtesy White Springs Fire Department

GENEVA — A popular restaurant expects to reopen soon following a minor fire over the weekend.

The White Springs Fire Department said it responded to a fire at Bagels & Cakes, 476 Hamilton St. Saturday night.

The department said that upon arrival, “a light haze was observed and smoke was seen coming from the structure.”

The department said the blaze was contained to the stove and cooktop area and was extinguished quickly.

Bagels & Cakes said on its Facebook page and website Sunday that it hopes to re-open Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...