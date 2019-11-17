CANANDAIGUA — They used terms like “atrocity,” “abject nightmare,” and “running roughshod over crime victims.” One by one, area politicians, police and district attorneys paraded to the podium to criticize the state’s criminal justice and bail reform law, which starts Jan. 1. They did so at a Friday press conference in the Ontario County office building.
“Murderers, rapists and perverts will be walking the streets,” state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said. “People are asking me why is New York state doing more to protect criminals than law-abiding citizens?”
Under the law, which was adopted earlier this year by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, bail will be eliminated for nearly all misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses, with some exceptions. Helming said Senate Republicans have introduced legislation, called the Victims’ Justice Agenda, in an effort to stop bail reform from being implemented.
Helming was joined by Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, Wayne County DA Mike Calarco, Seneca County Undersheriff John Cleere, Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley, and other area law enforcement personnel.
Ritts said the legislation includes a requirement that discovery — evidence the prosecution must turn over to the defense — has to be completed within 15 days of arraignment, or 30 days in some cases.
“This includes DNA that takes me 11 months to get (from a crime lab). Fifteen days is an impossibility,” Ritts said. “This press conference is to bring attention to the disaster that looms in January. This is going to be an abject nightmare.”
Ritts and others said the law was backed by New York City politicians and “downstate Democrats.” While Ritts estimated that about 25 percent of the current inmate population at the Ontario County Jail will be released Jan. 1 or before, he said more than 200,000 prisoners in New York City will be back on the streets.
Calarco, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said an area case is an example of what will happen in January.
Heriberto Perez-Velasquez, an undocumented immigrant living in Savannah who was arrested for drunk driving in Wayne County in October, is accused of driving drunk again when he hit a man on a compact tractor in Cayuga County last weekend, killing the tractor driver. Perez-Velasquez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and is now in the Cayuga County Jail.
Schenck said because that charge will not have bail under the new law, Perez-Velasquez will be released on Jan. 1 or before.
“How likely is he to return to court?” Schenck asked.
While Calarco and other DAs do not oppose common-sense bail reform, they said the legislation was rushed through with little thought. Ritts said to his knowledge, no attorneys west of the Hudson River — including defense attorneys — were given a chance to weigh in on the issue.
“We have no ability to step back, review this and make logical decisions. Who is speaking for the victims in these cases?” Calarco asked. “This is putting a lot of stress on law enforcement and prosecution.”
“Reform is supposed to make things better, not worse,” Cleere added. “This reform, and I use that term loosely, runs roughshod over crime victims.”
Police and district attorneys said second-degree burglary, a charge often levied when someone breaks into a house, will no longer be a bail crime.
“Burglars will be back on the street before the police can finish the paperwork on the case, and burglarizing the next home,” Budelmann said.
Helming said that drug dealers, with the exception of major traffickers, will no longer be held on bail.
“You can sell 3 pounds of fentanyl and 3 pounds of crack cocaine, and be back on the street in the afternoon to make another sale,” she said.
Helming said the Victims’ Justice Agenda includes about two-dozen pieces of legislation aimed at modifying the Jan. 1 law or delaying it.
Helming and others conceded the chances of the Victims’ Justice Agenda being passed are slim.
“This is a grassroots effort, and I hope Gov. Cuomo listens,” she said.