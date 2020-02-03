HOPEWELL — Before the state’s bail reform legislation kicked in at the start of the year, there were generally 150 inmates — give or take a few — at the Ontario County Jail on a daily basis.
That number is now around 100, although Sheriff Kevin Henderson expects to see it go up later this year.
“Give it a couple of months to see what happens. I expect by summer there will be an increase,” Henderson said. “The thing is, people who can’t be held on bail after they are arrested will eventually serve their sentence if they are convicted. They will still do time in jail.”
As was the case in many counties, judges released inmates from jails weeks before bail reform began Jan. 1. In Ontario County, Henderson said 33 inmates were released in December because their offenses didn’t meet the new standard for bail.
Despite the drop in the inmate population, Henderson said jail staffing remains the same — about 120 full- and part-time corrections officers and staff. He doesn’t expect that number to change.
“We are keeping the staffing numbers. We have several high-risk inmates, including three murder defendants that require two or three deputies to transport to court or if they have medical needs,” Henderson said. “There are also high-risk inmates who require a corrections officer to watch them 24/7.”
Henderson is reporting the following December statistics:
• The 911 Center processed 15,373 events, including 6,406 for the sheriff’s office/state police. There were 1,170 calls for emergency medical services, 326 for fire departments, 2,272 for Geneva police and 4,199 for Canandaigua police.
• There were nine reported drug overdoses. Deputies used Narcan three times to revive people.
• There were 666 motor-vehicle crashes, many weather related. Twenty-seven resulted in injuries but no fatalities.
There were 217 property-damage-only crashes, 146 car-deer collisions, 95 vehicles in ditches, 14 rollover crashes, and 13 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 17 calls, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies assigned to Eastview Mall responded to 193 calls and made 11 arrests.
• Deputies continue to process pistol permit applications. Henderson said 347 investigations were completed in 2019.
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, and Victor. Deputies issued 40 tickets in Canandaigua, 25 in Farmington, six in Geneva, and 16 in Victor.
• There were 137 people remanded to the jail in December, including 108 males. There were 117 people held at the jail for centralized arraignment.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made 13 arrests, including charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both are class B felonies.