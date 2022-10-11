GENEVA — Voters in the Geneva area will have an opportunity to engage with Kenan Baldridge, a candidate for the state Senate 54th District seat, in person.
Baldridge will meet the public at 7 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) in the Geneva Public Library reading room, part of his pre-election “Listening Tour.”
The Democrat is challenging incumbent Republican Pam Helming in the new-look 54th, which now covers all of Ontario, Wayne and Genesee counties, along with northern Cayuga and Livingston counties.
Baldridge will talk about issues facing Ontario County and the state, and answer questions from those in attendance.
A lifelong resident of Wayne County, Baldridge is a former Town of Rose supervisor and a former member of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors. As a county supervisor, he chaired the Health and Medical committee that involved oversight of the Wayne County Nursing Home, and the Public and Mental Health departments.
Baldridge joined the North Rose Fire Department in 1976 and quickly became certified as an EMT. This year marks his 45th as a department member.
As First Aid Captain of the ambulance service from 1979-87, he instituted a first responder program, built the volunteer service to a high of 15 trained EMTs, and met state certification standards 20 years ahead of the requirement. He worked for several years in the fields of alcoholism and emergency medical services, helping to raise the level of training of ambulance personnel to state standards. He worked in collaboration with his local physician to form Northeast Wayne Advanced Life Support Inc., a volunteer organization that shared critical emergency care services with local ambulance services to provide a high level of advanced care to rural areas.
Baldridge possesses an undergraduate degree from Middlebury College, a master’s degree from the Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Public Affairs, a Master of Education degree from the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs, and a Doctorate in Public Administration from Akron University.