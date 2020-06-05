PENN YAN — School district officials said ballots for the annual budget vote and school board elections were mailed to qualified voters Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, there is no regular voting this year.
In a press release, Superintendent Howard Dennis said officials appreciate residents being patient as there was a delay due to ballot envelope supply issues. All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
“We realize this is a very short turnaround time, but unfortunately we do not have the authority to adjust these dates,” Dennis said.
Residents are asked to allow adequate time for ballots to be returned by mail, using the pre-addressed, post-paid envelope provided by the district.
Ballots also can be returned any time of the day and over the weekend by placing them in the district office drop box. The office is at Penn Yan Elementary School at One School Drive.
The district office will be open for in-person drop-off from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Monday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Questions regarding the ballots can be directed to Katie Champlin, district clerk, at (315) 536-3371.