Dana Balter of Syracuse is looking for another chance to oust Republican John Katko in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat in November. The district includes all of Wayne County.
However, Balter must get past Frances Conole, also of Syracuse.
The two Democrats are facing off in the June 23 federal primary. Early voting started June 13 and runs until June 21, and is taking place at the Wayne County Board of Elections, 7376 Route 31 Suite 1200, Lyons. Hours vary by day. For a complete list of voting hours, go to web.co.wayne.ny.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/PE20-EarlyVotingPolicy.pdf.
Voting also is being done by mail-in absentee ballot. All registered Democrats should have received an absentee application for a ballot and are urged to return them as soon as possible. Thousands are expected to skip polling stations and instead vote by mail.
Here is a look at the candidates (in alphabetical order by last name):
Dana Balter
Age: 44
Address: Syracuse
Experience: Educator, having served as a teacher and director of education at a disability services nonprofit and on the faculty at the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, teaching courses in citizenship, policy, administration and democracy. Academic work focused on education policy, public finance and accountability in government.
Why are you running for the Democratic nomination?
I’m running for Congress because I believe everyone deserves a fair shot at success. I’m standing up to fight for the things our communities need so that everyone can share in prosperity and security. I will work to guarantee quality, affordable healthcare for every person; build a fair economy that works for everyone; and get big money out of politics so the power rests with average people not special interests.
What do you believe the key issues are for the 24th Congressional District?
Every central and western New Yorker deserves dignity, access and opportunity. That means making sure everyone can see a doctor and afford their prescriptions. It means fair wages and worker protections; a tax system that makes the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share; and a thriving renewable energy economy.
What are the larger issues for the nation? In particular, we’d like you to address both the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, but please feel free to discuss any other issues.
To deal with the COVID crisis, we need a national testing and tracing program in order to stop the spread of the disease. We also need to listen to renewed calls for universal healthcare; if ever we needed an example of why it’s in your personal interest for everyone to have access to doctors and treatment, the pandemic is it. Finally, we need major economic relief and rebuilding. This includes monthly relief checks to households, increased support for small businesses, and a massive WPA-style infrastructure program to bring millions of new jobs.
Dealing with the crisis of racism requires us to examine every area of policy — from education to housing to criminal justice — with a racial justice lens. We have to root out systemic racism everywhere it lurks. The urgent focus on police brutality requires us to modernize the way we think about community safety. We should not ask police officers to provide service to people in mental health crises, solve the problem of domestic violence, or address homelessness. We have experts and organizations who know how to do those things and we need to invest in them. We need our police departments to focus on serious crime and we have to reform the way they work. That means instituting a national use of force policy, demilitarizing police departments, increasing transparency in union contracts, and ensuring citizen review boards have real authority.
Why do you think Democrats should vote for you?
In 2018, with a record-shattering grassroots campaign, we swung this district 16 points and came closer than anyone to unseating John Katko. I’m proud to have a strong coalition supporting our campaign, including dozens of local elected and community leaders and key local and national groups like Planned Parenthood and EMILY’s List. We only have to move the district another 2 ½ points; together, we will finish the job.
Francis Conole
Age: 42
Address: Syracuse
Experience: Iraq War veteran, graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Graduated from Naval Academy three months before 9/11 and was soon deployed to the Persian Gulf and later to Iraq with Army Special Forces. Also served as a senior naval intelligence analyst, on President Obama’s 2008 Armed Forces Inaugural Committee, and as a Middle East policy advisor for the secretary of defense. Recently left active duty tour and currently serves as a commander in the Navy Reserves.
Why are you running for the Democratic nomination?
Growing up here in central New York, I know we have seen tough times, and overcome them together. At a young age, I knew I wanted to serve. I spent my life serving our country and fighting to protect American interests and American values both at home and abroad. I was called to serve at a time when America faced great threats, external. And I have been called to serve again when America faces great threats internal — a horrific pandemic, a divided nation, a president who threatens peace, stability and American lives, our working families continuing to fall behind, and an epidemic of racism and inequities that has oppressed our black and brown communities since our country’s inception. I’m running for Congress to bring forth our country.
What do you believe the key issues are for the 24th Congressional District?
I’m running to represent the people of NY-24 and tackle the rising costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, take on special interests and make Washington work for central New York. I refuse to stand by and allow corporate money and special interest influence continue to hurt our community and our middle class, which is why I’m not taking a dime of corporate PAC money. Finally, I believe we must prioritize transitioning towards a 21st century economy that supports our working and middle class through investment in education, training, infrastructure, and green energy — not tax giveaways to special interests.
What are the larger issues for the nation? In particular, we’d like you to address both the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests, but please feel free to discuss any other issues.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Throughout my career in the military, I confronted a range of dynamic challenges that taught me how to respond to crisis situations. From serving on the ground in Iraq to navigating the high seas of the Persian Gulf to advising the secretary of defense at the Pentagon, I learned key lessons that can be applied to confronting the unprecedented public health and economic emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, we need to greatly expand testing with federal investment and coordination so we can know who has the virus and who doesn’t so Americans can get back to work, get hospitals the money and resources they need, make sure our doctors, nurses, and frontline workers are protected with appropriate PPE and make sure politicians can’t profit from the crisis through insider trading. Black Lives Matter Protests: Our communities are also crying out for real, fundamental reform. It is absolutely devastating what has happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and too many others, and continues to happen in our communities. It is an outrage. And it has to change. I am committed to being a part of the solution. I promise to listen. To learn. To stand with you to confront the systemic racism and discrimination in our country in thoughts and attitudes and in our laws, policies, and institutions. In order to advance progress in our community and build a more caring, more equal, more just central New York, we must acknowledge the past and work toward a better future.
Why do you think Democrats should vote for you?
Central New York is my home. I grew up here and have seen us overcome tough times. The values I learned here is what led me to a life of service and leading at the highest levels of our military as a senior naval officer, Iraq War veteran, and Pentagon policy advisor. We launched this campaign almost 14 months ago because I felt the urgent calling to a new mission — to fight for the hardworking families of central New York and the reasons why we launched our campaign have become even more pressing and more dire over the past eight weeks with the challenges that we confront. Whether it is ending systemic racism in our country or dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve got a lot of work to do and it couldn’t be more apparent that we need new direction and we need fresh, proven leadership that will beat John Katko in November.