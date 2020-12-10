PENN YAN — The Bank of the Finger Lakes’ Penn Yan branch office team honored the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps recently with baked goods from Blue Heron Bakery. It was part of a bank-wide initiative to show support and gratitude to healthcare workers and first responders, while also supporting the restaurant industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of the entire Bank of the Finger Lakes team, we are so grateful to all of the brave healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers on the front lines who have continued to support our community during these difficult times,” Penn Yan Community Office Manager Pam Donnells said.
Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps Inc. was founded by Bob Flynn in 1972. The organization serves the greater Penn Yan area through basic and advanced life support. PYAVAC also provides mutual aid to Dundee, Middlesex, and other surrounding areas as needed.
Their fleet is made up of four modular ambulances, which includes 45 active volunteers along with staff leased EMTs who keep PYAVAC in operation 24/7. PYAVAC is complemented with ALS providers through Medic 55. Medic 55 is a Finger Lakes Health organization that provides additional lifesaving measures to the residents of Yates County.
PYAVAC responds to roughly 1,900 calls a year, mostly emergency in nature, as well as standby situations at community and sporting events. They offer inter-facility transports from Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for patients needing a higher level of care.