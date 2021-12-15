CANANDAIGUA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a bank robbery.
In a news release, Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said two black males — they were wearing dark, hooded sweatshirts, dark hats, and dark surgical masks — walked into Chase Bank on South Main Street Monday, just after 2 p.m., and passed notes to different tellers. They demanded specific amounts of cash.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled on foot. They were last seen on Coach Street, and a short time later a citizen reported seeing a gray sedan going west on Chapin Street at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Canandaigua PD Det. Daniel Visingard at (585) 337-2107 or Daniel.Visingard@CanandaiguaNewYork.gov. Information can remain anonymous and confidential.