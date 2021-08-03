GENEVA — Colleagues, family and friends of a well-known local firefighter and Ontario County sheriff’s office lieutenant are having a fundraiser for a scholarship in his name.
The second annual Lt. Bill Gallagher Memorial Scholarship chicken barbecue is slated for Aug. 19 in the parking lot of Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva campus on Pulteney Street. The event will start at 4 p.m. and continue until dinners are sold out.
Gallagher, who had a 40-year career with the sheriff’s office and was a 44-year member of the Geneva Fire Department, died in 2020 at the age of 62.
The scholarship goes to an Ontario County youth 16 or older who is attending school and exhibits the same qualities Gallagher did: volunteerism, pride in his or her community, choosing the right way over the easy path, and showing up with a smile to get the job done.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the sheriff’s office lieutenant unit. Also involved is Back the Blue, a program of the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association.
Dinners are $12 each. To pre-order tickets, contact Lt. Dave Cirencione at david.cirencione@ontariocountyny.gov; Lt. Keith Green at keith.green@ontariocountyny.gov; Lt. Joe Murphy at joseph.murphy@ontariocountyny.gov; or Back the Blue coordinator Donna Schaertl at (585) 481-1871.
People who order presale tickets are asked to pick their dinners up no later than 6 p.m.