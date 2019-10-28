TYRE — Robert Barbuto may be gone, but his music lives on.
The Chase Road resident, who died June 30, 2018 at age 74, will have one of his musical compositions featured at the Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day ceremonies planned at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. Barbuto once was on the FLCC music faculty.
FLCC Professor Robert Brown said the college, for the third consecutive year, will honor veterans for entire week of Veteran’s Day.
“This year, we are planning a patriotic presentation of music from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the auditorium. The music will accompany a slide show depicting the courage of American military veterans over the years,” Brown said. “We have chosen to use Bob Barbuto’s composition of ‘Waving Above’ with the show, with an introduction by a local veteran.”
Barbuto was a veteran and a respected former music faculty member at FLCC.
“It’s a great honor to have Robert’s music highlighted in this way,” said Barbuto’s widow, Lynn, a Geneva native. “His CD is being supported by many local veterans to be a fundraiser, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help veterans. We will let the public know when the CD will be released for sale.”
The Veteran’s Day program will include remarks from FLCC President Robert Nye, a veteran. Brown will be master of ceremonies. Other aspects of the program will be the presentation of the colors and flag by the color guard from American Legion Post 256 in Canandaigua.
The keynote address will be from a representative of the Gary Sinise Foundation, and there will be a presentation by Midlakes High School students who took World War II veterans to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Forty-four Midlakes students accompanied 44 World War II veterans on Oct. 9.
Three or four veterans who made the trip will share their experiences and photos of the day.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Brown will host a military history Jeopardy-style game on campus.
On Thursday, an FLCC graduate who joined the Marine Corps and served in the Second Gulf War will speak on his book “Taking Baghdad,” followed by a book signing.
Friday will be the annual veterans dinner dance from 6 to 10 p.m. in the FLCC dining area.
In addition, Barbuto’s music has been accepted at the West Point Music Library, adding it to other composers who’s works have been chosen for performances all over the country by West Point band members, ranging from small groups to the full ensembles.
This isn’t the first time Barbuto’s music has been highlighted by FLCC.
During his life as a musician, he arranged and performed backup music for well-known bands such as Blondie, the Four Tops, the Temptations, Pat Benatar and Tony Bennett. He played piano at Birdland, the legendary jazz club in New York City.
After his death in June 2018, friends and colleagues conducted a memorial concert in his honor on Oct. 26, 2018 at FLCC. It featured vocalists and musicians playing many of Barbuto’s original compositions.
Lynn met Robert in December 1974 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was playing in a house band at the time and she went to check out the music. Barbuto enlisted in the Army in 1963, playing in the West Point Band and the elite Hellcats field band.
They were married in Geneva in 1981, went back to Florida and returned to New York because of Bob’s desire to teach music. They moved into the Chase Road home in Tyre in 1989.
Barbuto graduated from Hobart College in 1994. He taught music at HWS in 2002 and began teaching music at FLCC in 2003.