SENECA CASTLE — A barn was destroyed in a wind-fueled blaze Friday morning at Orleans Road and County Road 4, Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said.
The Seneca Castle Fire Department was dispatched to a barn fire behind a home on Orleans Road owned by Donald Valerio, Harloff said. Preliminary results indicate embers from a wood stove were blown by strong winds towards the structure, igniting the fire.
The barn was used for storage of general contents, said Harloff, adding that it was insured.
He said the fire remains under investigation by the Seneca Castle Fire Department, his office and Ontario County Sheriff’s Department.
Seneca Castle firefighters were assisted by the Hopewell and Stanley fire departments and Finger Lakes Ambulance.