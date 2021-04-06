SENECA FALLS — The Town Board may formalize a contract with Liverpool-based Barton & Loguidice at tonight’s meeting.
The town has relied on the firm for engineering services for several years, and B&L was retained over a pair of Rochester companies, MRB Group and Hunt-EAS.
If the contract is approved, the board will vote on a motion authorizing B&L to complete the engineering design work for a new wastewater conveyance line that starts at the Kingdom Road pump station on Routes 5&20 and ends at the town wastewater treatment plant on Seneca Street. The new, larger sewer main would handle increased current and anticipated flow down Route 414, including del Lago Resort & Casino, Waterloo Premium Outlets in Junius and Seneca Meadows Landfill.
The board also will consider approving B&L to complete a water treatment plant study under a state program, with the town’s share of the cost at $26,000.
At the March meeting, the Town Board voted 3-2 following a spirited debate to renew the contract with B&L even though its bottom-line cost was higher than that of MRB.
Also on tonight’s agenda:
• Advertising for applicants to become the town’s zoning and code enforcement officer, vacant since Dean Zettlemoyer retired.
• Appointing an interim recreation director for the departed Jim Spina.
• Police Chief Stu Peenstra will present awards to members of the town Police Department for various life-saving and notable acts in 2020.
• Former Supervisor Peter Same (no-parking issue), former Supervisor Greg Lazzaro (referendums), and former town resident Allison Stokes (Frank Ludovico Sculpture Trail) have asked to speak to the board.
Under old business, the board is expected to receive updates about the sale of surplus town property, the town operating permit yet to be renewed with Seneca Meadows Inc. to operate its Salcman Road landfill, the Bayard Street culvert legal situation, and from the committee exploring the feasibility of creating a town manager position.