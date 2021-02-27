WATERLOO — Valerie Bassett has resigned from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.

Bassett, whose resignation was effective Feb. 4, served on the nine-member board since 2016. The Covert resident formerly worked in economic development for the city of Geneva and was a member of the Covert Town Board.

IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said Bassett cited a desire to have more time to enjoy her retirement and take care of her family.

A resolution on the county Board of Supervisors’ agenda for Feb. 23 would have appointed Sue Cirencione, owner of the Ovid Big M supermarket, to the IDA board, but that motion was tabled. Davis said the IDA is working with supervisors to formalize a process to fill the vacancy.

Steve Brusso, Tom Kime, Menzo Case, Bruce Murray, Tom Murray, Don Trout, Jeff Shipley, and Steve Wadhams are on the IDA board at the moment.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...