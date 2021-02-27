WATERLOO — Valerie Bassett has resigned from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.
Bassett, whose resignation was effective Feb. 4, served on the nine-member board since 2016. The Covert resident formerly worked in economic development for the city of Geneva and was a member of the Covert Town Board.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said Bassett cited a desire to have more time to enjoy her retirement and take care of her family.
A resolution on the county Board of Supervisors’ agenda for Feb. 23 would have appointed Sue Cirencione, owner of the Ovid Big M supermarket, to the IDA board, but that motion was tabled. Davis said the IDA is working with supervisors to formalize a process to fill the vacancy.
Steve Brusso, Tom Kime, Menzo Case, Bruce Murray, Tom Murray, Don Trout, Jeff Shipley, and Steve Wadhams are on the IDA board at the moment.