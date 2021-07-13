LYONS — Connor Bastian and Lucy Dobbins graduated from Lyons High School last month as the top academic performers in the Class of 2021.
Bastian was valedictorian and Dobbins the salutatorian.
Bastian earned a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors plus annotation of Mastery in Science and Mathematics. Among his academic workload were college courses in pre-calculus, calculus, U.S. history, government, economics, English, chemistry, Spanish and health.
He has been involved in a variety of extracurricular activities and is a multi-sport athlete. Bastian is a member of the National Honor Society, and he has promoted service to his school and community.
His honors and awards included the Clarkson Leadership Award, High Honor Roll, the Highest Average Award, and the Citizenship Award.
Bastian, the son of Matthew and Kendra Bastian, will attend Rochester Institute of Technology.
Like Bastian, Dobbins earned a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, excelling while taking a challenge workload that included college courses in English, chemistry, U.S. history, government, economics, health, psychology, pre-calculus and calculus. She also attended the New Visions Medical Careers Program, where she took courses in medical terminology, anatomy and physiology.
Dobbins was the senior class secretary, president of Varsity Club, and an active member of Masterminds. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and she captained the soccer, tennis, and indoor and outdoor track and field teams. She was a sectional champion in the 4x400-meter relay.
She was involved in helping her school and the community, volunteering time and effort for community events and fundraising activities. She also works as a pharmacy technician at Dobbins Drugs Inc.
Her honors and awards included Daughter of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and High Honor Roll.
Dobbins, the daughter of Sean and Imelda Dobbins, will attend Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.