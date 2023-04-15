BUFFALO — The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is sharing tips to protect yourself after reports of a new “juice-hacking” scam are making the rounds.
Juice-hacking happens when someone manipulates a public USB port or charging cable to steal your information.
The FBI recently issued an alert encouraging people to avoid using free electric charging plugs at airports, bus stops, shopping centers, hotels, and other public places, and the Amherst Police Department issued a similar warning on Facebook Friday morning.
The safest way to avoid juice-hacking is to use a charger in an AC power outlet, and by carrying your own personal charger during travel. Additionally, users can leverage a charging-only cable with a USB data blocker, which prohibits data transfers while charging.
If you encounter a juice-hacking scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker at bbb.org.