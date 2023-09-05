The start of school for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade this week means it’s time motorists pay close attention to school buses.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles warns motorists that school buses have bigger blind spots, take longer to stop, and need more room to maneuver than a standard vehicle. Buses should be treated differently than an average-sized vehicle.
It is important for drivers to know how to react to a school bus in operation. When you encounter a school bus:
Slow down. School buses make frequent stops, so be patient and drive at a reasonable speed. Remember, in addition to picking up and dropping off students, school buses are required by law to stop at railroad crossings.
Be alert. Always be aware of children and parents that may be waiting at a school bus stop or perhaps running to catch the bus before it departs.
Come to a complete stop at least 20 feet away from the bus.
Be extra careful to look around before moving your vehicle, as children may be walking in front of, behind, or on the side of school buses. Check for pedestrians — especially near schools, bus stops, playgrounds, parks, and behind parked cars.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee reports that in New York state, 2.3 million children are transported by more than 50,000 school buses annually. Laws protect students who are getting on and off a school bus by making it illegal for drivers to pass a school bus while the school bus is stopped for the purpose of dropping off or picking up passengers and the red lights on the school bus are flashing, regardless of the direction of approach.
Here are the potential consequences:
Vehicle operators
There are legal and financial consequences for vehicle operators who pass a school bus while the school bus is stopped for the purpose of dropping off or picking up passengers and red lights on the school bus are flashing.
• First conviction: fine of $250 to $400 and/or up to 30 days in jail.
• Second conviction within 3 years: fine of $600 to $750 and/or up to 180 days in jail.
• Third conviction (or more) within 3 years: fine of $750 to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.
In addition, five points will be added to the operator’s driving record for each conviction.
Vehicle owners
A law was passed in 2019 that authorizes school districts and municipalities to use stop-arm cameras on school buses to impose penalties on the owners of vehicles which pass a school bus while the school bus is stopped for the purpose of dropping off or picking up passengers and red lights on the school bus are flashing.
• First violation: penalty of $250.
• Second violation within 18 months: penalty of $275.
• Third violation (or more) within 18 months: penalty of $300.