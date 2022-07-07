A nationwide shortage of lifeguards, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has prompted communities as near to us as Syracuse to cut back on pools and hours.
The American Lifeguard Association estimates the shortage impacts one-third of U.S. swimming facilities. And, that number is expected to grow to one-half by August, when many teenage lifeguards return to school.
Pools and beaches also are dealing with fallout from earlier in the pandemic, when many were closed and lifeguard certification programs ceased, said B.J. Fisher, director of Health and Safety for the ALA.
“It is a disaster,” he said.
However, the problem may not be as acute in the Finger Lakes. When swimmers headed to public beaches during the past holiday weekend, they likely found that most had enough lifeguards on hand. That has happened in part by improving lifeguard pay, which has lagged behind many other jobs.
Starting pay for lifeguards at state parks in upstate New York is jumping 34%, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced recently. The increase is to combat a staffing shortage at state park beaches and pools, as well as Department of Environmental Conservation campgrounds and beaches.
Starting pay rates for lifeguards at upstate facilities will go from $14.95 per hour to $20 per hour. Lifeguards at downstate facilities will increase 21%, going from $18.15 per hour to $22 per hour.
In addition, the state announced pay rates will increase for lifeguards with more than two seasons of experience, with the raises ranging from 5% to 30%, depending on location and experience.
“All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our public beaches and pools this summer,” Hochul said. “With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months.”
For state-operated beaches and pools in the Finger Lakes Region, the news is encouraging.
“Finger Lakes state parks are in good shape for the opening weekend, and we’re thankful this pay raise should help to retain adequate staffing to continue safe access to pools and beaches throughout the summer,” said Fred Bonn, regional director for the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, prior to beach and pool openings last weekend.
Others are expecting to be fully staffed as well, including Ontario County, which operates Deep Run Beach on East Lake Road in Gorham.
“We did adjust our wage rates to be competitive and have so far been able to recruit enough lifeguards to open our facilities for public swimming,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said.
For 2022, DeBolt said the lifeguard hourly pay rate is $15.63; senior lifeguard is $17.13; and aquatics supervisor is $18.63.
Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said City Council approved pay increases for lifeguards at Kershaw Park on Lakeshore Drive.
“We are in good shape and fully staffed,” he said. “We’ll likely run into issues in August when college students return to campus. This has been an issue for many years. We saw the lifeguard issue coming and the labor market getting more competitive, so we increased wages.”
The city raised pay for lifeguards from $13.50 in 2021 to $16.25 this year, while senior lifeguards saw pay hikes from $14.50 in 2021 to $17.25 in 2022.
The town of Canandaigua’s two swimming beaches, Onanda Park and Butler Beach, both on West Lake Road, have enough lifeguards for the summer, said Lindsay Frarey, the town’s human resource and payroll and parks coordinator.
“The town is fortunate to be able to staff both our beaches this summer with lifeguards that worked for us last year that have returned,” she said. “We are grateful to have that committed staff return to us for another season. We did up our pay at the start of the season to $16 an hour. We have seen a decrease in new applicants for lifeguards this year, though, but this has not impacted our season so far.”
To the north, there will be ample lifeguards available for summer fun at Wayne County’s Sodus Point Park on Lake Ontario, said Amy Haskins, director of aging and youth.
“We are all set with lifeguards for Sodus Point Beach,” she said. “We have a director, assistant director and 14 other lifeguards on rotation. … We did have to get approval to hire an additional lifeguard to be sure we could cover all of the available shifts. The kids are so busy and involved in so many things. Many of them lifeguard in their home school districts, which limits their availability to work for us. We are ready to go, though, and looking forward to a great summer.”
Haskins said the county raised lifeguard wages a few years back “to be more competitive and more in-line with what school districts and state parks were paying.”
She said first-year guards start at $15.70 and the director earns over $18 an hour.
The county does have an advantage when it comes to attracting lifeguards to work at Sodus Point, Haskins noted.
“It helps our program that the full-time staff person from our office who coordinates the lifeguards moonlights as a lifeguard trainer, so she is always recruiting for us,” she said.