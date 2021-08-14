CANANDAIGUA — Competition and camaraderie were on display last week at Trolley Station Apartments during the inaugural “Bean Bags and Barbecue” event to celebrate the community’s five-year anniversary.
“Our public service providers, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical not only protect and serve, we also build positive relationships within our communities,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.
The apartment complex on County Road 28 is part of DePaul, a private, non-profit organization founded in 1958 that provides services including assisted living programs for seniors; residential, rehabilitation and support services to people with mental illness in recovery; addiction prevention and support programs; vocational programs; and affordable housing.
Following a cookout in the courtyard, first responders from the county paired up with residents for a cornhole competition. Among the agencies represented were the sheriff’s office, state police, Canandaigua Fire Department, and Canandaigua Emergency Squad.
Trolley Station resident Jen Sterner and Lt. Mike DeVries of the state police were declared winners of the competition. Businesses that donated were Canandaigua Quick Print, Wegmans, Zweigel’s and Tim Hortons.
“We understand the current challenges that we are all dealing with, especially with COVID, but we must continue to be focused on these types of relationships,” Henderson said. “Thank you to the residents and staff at Trolley Station for the opportunity and the enjoyable day.”