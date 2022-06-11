WATERLOO — So long Waterloo Indians.
Hello Waterloo Bears, Tigers, Wolverines or Wolves.
Those four mascot names are the four finalists to replace the longstanding Indians sports mascot name. The Board of Education will select the new name at its June 20 meeting.
In a newsletter sent to district residents this month, Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis said changing the mascot name was part of the district’s strategic plan prepared in 2020, along with pending state legislation that mandates all schools in New York remove their Native American mascot before September 2024.
Bavis said an 18-member strategic plan committee of parents, student, staff, community members and administrators wrote a process to update the mascot name. The plan was approved by the school board last July.
“To support this work, a mascot search committee composed of community members, students and staff was formed. This committee presented the community with two surveys this spring and received more than 2,400 replies,” Bavis said.
Bavis did not say if the survey showed support for keeping the Indian mascot name, but she said the four finalists were those listed above.
“The traditions of Waterloo are very important to me. They are extremely important to our committees who have completed this work. This is why keeping the colors and honoring the tradition of the orange and black will remain when the new mascot is announced,” she said.
The newsletter also states that adopting a new mascot will mean two sections of the artificial turf at Tom Coughlin Stadium will need to be replaced. The estimated cost for that work is $150,000. School officials said if it is done before September 2024, it can be funded through a capital project.
If voters approve the project, state aid would pay $136,950 of the cost, with the rest covered by capital reserves, leaving no added cost to taxpayers.
If the turf replacement included in a capital project is defeated, Bavis said the cost could raise taxes by 1.2 percent.
She also said that over time, the district’s athletic uniform replacement plan has occurred, so there is no need for a major replacement of uniforms at this time due to the changing mascot.
The newsletter notes the discussion regarding changing school mascots in the state goes back to April 2001 under former Commissioner of Education Richard Mills. In 2021, numerous schools have changed their mascots, Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians changed their team name to Guardians, and the NFL’s Washington Redskins changed their nickname to the Commanders.