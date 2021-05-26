PENN YAN — Carlie Bossard’s Horticulture and Food Science students at Penn Yan Academy aren’t busy as bees. They’re busy WITH bees.
That’s because Bossard, an agriculture teacher at the school, secured $2,000 in New York Agricultural Education grant funding to start an apiary on the school’s rooftop.
The project was pushed back a year due to COVID, but the bees recently arrived and Bossard and her students have been donning bee suits and heading to the roof with sugar water and curious eyes, making sure the insects are acclimating to their new homes.
“Once they are established we don’t need to go up and bug them,” Bossard said.
Last Tuesday, some of Bossard’s students did just that, while others remained in the classroom watching the action and asking questions thanks to technology and a Google Meet session.
Before heading onto the roof over the high school’s industrial arts area, the students checked that each other’s bee suits were zipped all the way and their gloves firmly secured, so no skin was exposed.
The location for the two hives was based on several factors, said Bossard, who wanted a south-facing area away from the school’s entrance and a place where the hives could experience both sun and some breezes.
Although there are three hives, just two are set up for now. Bossard ordered what are known as two “nuke” boxes of bees, each containing five pounds (i.e. thousands) of bees — including one queen.
Before heading to the hives, the students filled a smoker with fuel and then lit it. The smoke, Bossard explained, serves as a warning to the bees who descend deeper into the hive so the students can pull out and check on the frames more safely.
Their job that morning was to inspect the hives to see if more sugar water (food) was necessary, to hopefully locate the queen and to assess how well the bees were establishing themselves in each hive.
Each hive contains 10 frames, where the bees fill the small octagonal shapes with honey.
As one frame was lifted from the first hive, Bossard pointed out the progress that had been made since their last visit.
“Look at this,” she said. “They’ve already built their own in there in just two days.”
As 10th-grdaer Jen Martens recorded the happenings on her phone for her classmates downstairs, 11th-grader Aidan Taylor scooped some bees out of the sugar water so they wouldn’t drown. Bossard pointed out small glimpses of color on some bees; they were carrying pollen. Tenth-grader Natalie Yonts headed to the second hive and after uncovering it used a hive tool to pull up a slat for inspection.
Downstairs, the students in the classroom were filling out information sheets, asking their peers on the roof whether they had seen the queen, what the bees’ laying pattern looked like, if they needed more sugar water and whether pollen was observed. The students agreed the red hive was stronger, with more production, because there was less sugar water still remaining.
The students only pulled out a few slats; Bossard advised against a thorough inspection because the new hives are just being established.
“We want them to chill,” she said.
Before heading back inside, Martens filled up two small sugar water feeders outside the hives so the bees could access nearby food outside the hive. They put shims under each hive to tilt them forward so the sugar water would not pool underneath, then headed to the door tore-enter the school building. Before unzipping their bee suits on the roof, the students checked each other over for any stray bees that might have been along for a ride.
Bossard said after attending a workshop on bees with other agriculture teachers she came away convinced it would be a great hands-on project for her students.
“Bees themselves are just amazing,” she said. “They have this hive mentality. There are tens of thousands of them but they can all figure out what to do.”
In addition to the lessons on ecology, the fact the students can harvest honey and beeswax and work with those products is an added bonus, she said.
Bossard tries to incorporate a new “big” hands-on project each year and is already eyeing getting brown trout eggs in the fall and with her students raising them to fingerlings.
Eleventh-grader Aidan Taylor is taking Bossard’s class because he’s interested in landscaping. He said his uncle has a couple of bee hives and considers this rooftop apiary project “really cool.”
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said. “A lot of people will never be able to do this.”
Superintendent Howard Dennis praised Bossard for the hard work that went into this project, which he said is a great example of the district’s goal to continue to offer opportunities to its students.
Penn Yan Academy Principal Dave Pullen agreed, saying he supported the apiary project from the beginning when it was in the early planning stages.
“Our agriculture program continues to evolve and create exceptional teaching and learning opportunities for our students and community,” Pullen wrote in an email, adding he believes the district’s Agriculture and Future Farmers of America program is a nationwide leader because of its exceptional courses, community service projects and leadership
“The Apiary project is one more example of how Mrs. Bossard and her students continue to collaborate and enrich the educational experiences within our Agriculture and Career and Technology programs at Penn Yan Academy. We are very fortunate to have so many wonderful teachers like Mrs. Bossard for our students to learn and grow with,” Pullen wrote.