GENEVA — Her name is Isabella.
She is said to have died many years ago trying to escape from the Belhurst Castle when a secret tunnel collapsed on her.
Visitors and staff at the historic hotel on Route 14 have reported seeing her ghost walking the shore of Seneca Lake or standing on the expansive yard of the Belhurst, dressed in a white flowing gown.
That other worldly vision is why the Belhurst not only looks like a haunted hotel, but is in the running to be the “most haunted hotel in the country’’ in voting by the public through USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice competition.
As of Wednesday, the Belhurst was in fourth place in the national voting competition conducted by USA Today. The last day to vote online is noon, Monday.
Carly Morabito is marketing manager at the Belhurst. She said the Belhurst is an “historic property’’ and the staff enjoys hearing stories of sightings and sounds of possible hauntings. “To each his or her own. We don’t discourage them. Everyone has their own opinion and beliefs, but some people do ask about it when they register,’’ Morabito said.
“It’s great to get nominated. It’s interesting and cool to be considered, but we have no hard evidence of haunting,’’ she said.
Isabella’s Spa and Salon within the Belhurst is named after the resident ghost. She was a beautiful opera singer from Spain who fled to the United States with her forbidden lover in the early 1800s where they built a house in Geneva where the Belhurst now stands that contained a secret tunnel.
Legend has it that when authorities came looking for them, they tried to escape through the underground tunnel to an awaiting boat on the lake. But then the tunnel is said to have collapsed on Isabella, killing her. Belhurst officials say that to this day, the ghost of Isabella, dressed in white, is said to walk the shore of the lake, grieving her lost lover.
She’s reportedly also been seen standing on the Belhurst lawn and flying through windows. Staff says they’ve witnessed other haunting activities such as showers turning on and off in guest rooms, bottles and glasses flying around the bar, tablecloths tied to chandeliers. Guests report hearing the sound of a soft lullaby being sung in the middle of the night and the sound of children playing and screaming in the rooms near them — most commonly reported by pregnant women.
Others hear the sound of furniture being moved above them coming from the room that once housed the roulette wheel and gambling tables when the Belhurst was a speakeasy and gambling casino.
Another Belhurst haunting legend is that the ghost of long-time caretaker Dick O’Brien, who died in 1972, can still be seen walking up the stairs or sitting in his favorite chair.
The current Belhurst was constructed during the period of 1885 to 1889. One worker died when he fell from the tower and another went insane while putting on the roof. All materials used to build and furnish the castle were imported to Geneva, much of it from Europe. The castle changed hands several times. In 1932, Cornelius “Red’’ Dwyer bought it and opened it as a speakeasy and casino in April 1933. The liquor came down from Canada during Prohibition, using the canal system.
The gambling ended in 1952 and Dwyer operated it as a restaurant until 1975 when it was bought by Robert and Nancy Golden. They operated it as a restaurant and lived upstairs, eventually converting the second and third floors into guest rooms and opening it as a hotel.
In November 1992, Duane and Deb Reeder bought the Belhurst and its reputation grew as a premier, award-winning restaurant and destination hotel. The Reeders built a 30,000 square-foot addition to the 1880s castle.
