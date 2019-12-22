GENEVA — Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante is urging all Geneva business owners to do what they can to help The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.
“We are asking all Geneva business owners to help the Red Kettle drive in the next week by giving something to the cause and make December not just ‘Bella’s gives back,’ but ‘Geneva businesses gives back,’ ” Bella’s owner Richard Austin said.
The Seneca Street restaurant presented the Salvation Army, which was represented by board member and Super Casuals owner Joe Fragnoli, with a $500 check last week. Fragnoli is the former chair of the Geneva Salvation Army.
Because of where Thanksgiving fell on the calendar this year, there are five fewer days for bell ringers to collect donations at the iconic red kettles. The Salvation Army asked people to donate $20 on Friday to help close the season in a big and meaningful way.
The money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign provides for Christmas assistance programs and year-round support for numerous programs, including homeless services and shelter, utility assistance, food programs and children’s after-school learning programs. The financial support from the community during the holidays helps the Salvation Army’s efforts to assist more than 10,000 people in Geneva throughout the year.
For more information, contact the Geneva Corps at (315) 789-1055. Online donations can be made by visiting http://bit.ly/tsageneva.