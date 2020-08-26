NEWARK — COVID-19 is changing the way The Arc Wayne’s second annual fun run is being organized.
Instead of a single-day event, the second annual Color Wayne run, walk and bike fundraiser is being conducted virtually, the agency said.
Participants now can register to run 1 mile, 5K or 10K from anywhere anytime between Saturday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 12.
“This event provides a great opportunity for families and friends to exercise together safely outdoors, enjoy their favorite route or visit a new trail and raise money to enhance programs and services for individuals with disabilities,” said Arc Wayne spokeswoman Jessica Blondell.
Participants can register at arcwayne.org/newsandevents individually or with a team. Upon registering, everyone will receive a downloadable race bib that can be worn during the run.
Although it’s not mandatory, Blondell said participants are encouraged to raise money using The Arc Wayne’s online peer-to-peer fundraising tools. The person who raises the most will receive a prize from one of The Arc Wayne’s partners. This is not an officially timed race, said Blondell, but anyone who submits their time online will receive a customized certificate of completion.
Blondell said that this year, Color Wayne also is an official First Mile Challenge event, sponsored by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
“The Canalway Challenge gives people an opportunity to track the miles they run, walk, bike or paddle along the historic Erie Canal, and the First Mile Challenge is an initiative that highlights individuals with disabilities being invited to join the challenge,” she said. “The Erie Canalway continues to develop into a more accessible place for individuals with disabilities, and The Arc Wayne is proud to partner with the Canalway to make Color Wayne 2020 an official First Mile event.”
The Arc Wayne is hosting Color Wayne 2020 in partnership with the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, Wegmans, MVP Healthcare and other community organizations.